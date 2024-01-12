Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season.

According to a release, during the program, Girl Scouts work on important life skills like money management, team building, public speaking and decision-making. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Girl Scouts in the QCA will be selling the following cookie flavors for $6 per package:

Thin Mints

Samoas

Adventurefuls

Tagalongs

Do-si-dos

Trefoils

Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout S’mores

Toffee-tastics (gluten-free)

2024 Girl Scout Cookie flavors (Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois)

Girl Scout Cookies may be purchased in the following ways:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, contact her to find out how she is selling cookies.

If you do not know a Girl Scout, click here. You can select a pin on the map near you to select a troop in your community to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online.

Cookie Booths will begin for customers to purchase cookies from Girl Scouts at local retailers and community events on February 16, 2024.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie program. For more information, click here.