Girl Scouts welcomed a gift of $15,000 from Scott County Regional Authority to support Girl Scouts in Scott County, a news release says.

“Scott County Regional Authority’s consistent support of local Girl Scouts is monumental to having strong troops in the region,” said Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “The Girl Scout Troops in Scott County are making a major impact. To see these young leaders identify problems and come together as a team to make a difference makes me so proud of the next generation. Scott County Regional Authority believes in the power of girls, and we appreciate their financial support to ensure our local troops have educational and exciting program opportunities.”

To create kind, confident, and competent leaders, the Girl Scout program centers around the outdoors, STEM, life skills, and entrepreneurship. Activities for Girl Scouts are fun and research-backed, with each badge, field trip, and event building independence, creativity, and resilience.