Two of life’s greatest pleasures – craft beer and Girl Scout cookies – come together in special events coming soon.

The regional Girl Scout council, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, is partnering with six Iowa breweries and one in Illinois in honor of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023. The second-annual “Cookies & Brews” events will be at the following locations:

March 7, 4-8 p.m. —

Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main Street, Dubuque

March 8, 4-7 p.m. —

Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf

Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 State Street, Geneseo

Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

Parkside Brewing Company, 2601 Madison Avenue, Burlington

Singlespeed Brewing Company, 325 Commercial Street, Waterloo

March 14, 4-8 p.m. —

Pulpit Rock Brewing Company, 207 College Drive, Decorah

A variety of activities will be held at each location, from Girl Scout Cookie pairings with beer flights to Cookie Booths hosted by local troops. Details for each individual location can be found on the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois Facebook events page.

Cookies & Brews will take place right before Girl Scout Week 2023, which begins on March 12 – the national Girl Scouts’ birthday, This year will mark the 111th anniversary of building girls of courage, confidence, and character.

Samples of Crawford Brew Works pairings with individual Girl Scout cookies.

“We came up with the idea because we have so many people who love Girl Scouts and want to support Girl Scouts in the mission, but they’re not a parent or their kids are aged out of the program. They’re not necessarily a volunteer, but they still love the mission of Girl Scouts,” regional council spokeswoman Maura Warner said Friday of partnering with breweries.

The purpose behind these events is for anyone who supports the mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character to come celebrate International Women’s Day, and Girl Scout Week is the next week, she noted.

“We know that breweries are very popular, especially in our community, so that was kind of the spark behind it,” Warner said. “A lot of these breweries that we’re partnering with, they’ve been such awesome partners. They a lot of times donate proceeds to our organization and they’re just really willing to partner with us and make sure that Girl Scouts are supported locally.”

Katie Wardle and Jenny Hager at the first Cookies & Brews in March 2022 at Crawford Brew Works.

While cookies and beer may not seem a natural pair, this is “a fun opportunity for community members who support the mission of Girl Scouts but maybe aren’t necessarily parents are currently volunteering with the organization to have an opportunity to pair a common hangout that they’re at with being able support girls,” she said.

Crawford gives back to QC

“It’s a really good way to give back to our community,” said Kate Schlotfeldt, Crawford Brew Works’ general manager. “They’ve been really good supporters of us too.”

In addition to recommending flights of craft beer paired with specific kinds of cookies, and donating tips, CBW will donate $1 of every Kolsch sale to Girl Scouts, as they did the whole month of January as part of the CBW “Culture of Care” program, she said.

Five samples of four-ounce beers will sell for $12 and pairings include:

Thin Mints with a CBW porter

Samoas (caramel, coconut and chocolate) with a chocolate coconut milk stout

Tagalongs (peanut butter covered in chocolate) with a German lager

The newest Girl Scout cookie, the Raspberry Rally, sold out within a day of its introduction in January, but is available on the resale market — for a hugely marked-up cost. The new cookie — described as a sister to Thin Mints with a raspberry flavor — was the first online exclusive cookie and sold for $5 a box, plus shipping.

Crawford in Bettendorf has been a past partner in raising money for Girl Scouts at guest bartending events, such as on Jan. 25, 2023 with BITCO employees.

Vince Lamb (in yellow), BITCO’s president & CEO, and Girl Scouts CEO Diane Nelson (second from right), were guest bartenders at the Crawford Jan. 25 event, which raised $1,000.

“They donated all the tips that employees received while they’re guest bartending,” Warner said.

The local Scouts chapter also is partnering with Cookies & Dreams for the second year, between March 8-12, where $1 from every cookie sold (inspired by Girl Scout cookies) will go to the Scouts.

For more information, visit the GSEIWI website HERE.