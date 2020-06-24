Girl Scouts want you to “Chalk Your Walk”

Elizabeth Conklin Thistlethwaite enjoys at-home activities with Girl Scouts. From STEM experiments to cooking classes, Girl Scouts are active and learning new skills with friends virtually (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois).

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is inviting kids to get outside and get creative by showing them how to make sidewalk chalk and then using it to “Chalk Your Walk.”

There will be several opportunities in July where families can watch a virtual program to learn how to make homemade sidewalk chalk. Then kids are then encouraged to beautify their neighborhood by picking up litter and coloring uplifting messages and fun designs on their sidewalks.

Anyone, not just members of the Girl Scouts, can participate in the Chalk Your Walk virtual programs. You can register for an upcoming event by visiting here.

The Chalk Your Walk virtual program is scheduled for the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00-10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Monday, July 20, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6:00-6:45 p.m

Participants in the Chalk Your Walk virtual program will need to have flour or cornstarch, water, food coloring, and a brush.

For other local virtual events, challenges, and activities offered by the Girl Scouts visit either this website or this Facebook page.