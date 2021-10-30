Girl Scouts will present gift basket to first baby born on founder’s birthday

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois are celebrating something old with something new this weekend.

Sunday is the birthdate of Girl Scouts of the USA founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

Born Juliette Magill Kinzie Gordon on Oct. 31, 1860, in Savannah, Ga., Gordon Low descended from a line of strong and independent women and was affectionately known as “Daisy.”

Since 1912, Gordon Low’s organization has reflected her legacy by serving millions of girl members and alumnae.

“An ardent believer in the potential of all girls, and the importance of fostering their individual growth, character and self-sufficiency, Juliette is credited with establishing and nurturing a global movement that has changed the world,” said the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in a news release.

To honor Gordon Low’s birthday, the Service Unit 868 will present a gift basket to the first female baby born Sunday at Trinity Moline.

The Girl Scouts hope the soon-to-be-born baby girl will someday follow in Gordon Low’s footsteps.

“Service Unit 868 of Moline, who is a part of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, will give the first girl born on Oct. 31, 2021, at the Trinity Moline Campus a gift basket with hopes she will become a Girl Scout and grow up to empower and lead other young ladies to the G.I.R.L. Scout sisterhood (G – Go Getter, I – Innovator, R – Risk Taker, L – Leader),” said the organization.

Trinity Bettendorf will also be included in the celebration.

“We cannot control when a baby will arrive into this world; therefore, we cannot promise that a baby girl will be born on Oct. 31 at the Moline UnityPoint Campus,” said the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “We have included our celebration to include Bettendorf UnityPoint Campus as well.”

Learn more about how to get involved with the Girl Scouts here.