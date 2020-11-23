Girl tells police she was beaten with electrical cord

A Bettendorf woman faces a felony charge of child endangerment with injury after a girl told police Monday she was beaten with an electrical cord.

Cleunia Young, 28, was released on her own recognizance after her arrest, according to Scott County Jail records.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, Young was at her residence on the 800 block of Hillside Drive with an underage member of her family. Young saw the girl on her phone in the bathroom of the residence.

Young saw the girl had posted inappropriate videos and pictures to her social-media accounts, and had the girl go to the basement, where they got into a physical confrontation.

The girl ran out the back door north on Hawthorne Drive. She found a Bettendorf police officer in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn, and said Young had beaten her.

The girl was transported to Bettendorf Police Department, where Young agreed to go, too.

The girl said she had been beaten with a green electrical cord in the basement. Officers say they saw injuries to the girl’s arms, legs and feet. One injury on her leg still was visibly bleeding.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Young said she had the girl go to the basement and began “whooping” her. Young said she struck the girl only with an open hand, and denied hitting her with an electrical cord.

“The victim’s injuries appeared to have been caused by an object,” police say in the arrest affidavit.

After police served a search warrant, they found a green electrical cord in the living room, with what appeared to be blood on a white tag.

Young’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11.