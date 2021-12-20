Girl’s bake sale will help two QC animal rescues

A girl from Muscatine got creative to help animals.

Lila Wall loves dogs and cats. She wanted to do something for nonprofits that rescue animals in her hometown.

The 12-year-old is selling homemade dog and cat treats. All of the proceeds will go to the Muscatine Humane Society and It Takes a Village Animal Rescue.

“I love animals and helping them, and I also like making dog biscuits and cat treats. So I thought it would be a fun idea to sell them,” she said. “I’ve always loved animals and I thought it would be good to help them.”

She plans on making the treats again next year.