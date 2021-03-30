Girls Getaway set for Muscatine

The Merrill Hotel in Historic Downtown Muscatine will serve as the starting venue for this year’s Girls Getaway on Saturday, April 10, in Muscatine.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the hotel, 119 Mississippi Drive W. A brunch prepared by Chef Tessa, executive chef at the Merrill Hotel, will be followed by a style show by The HallTree Boutique, along with drawings.

Attendees will receive a swag bag that includes special deals at participating Downtown Muscatine shops and a list of in-store seminars. Visit https://muscatine.com and the Downtown Muscatine Facebook page for updates and schedules.

Tickets, at $40, are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-getaway-2021-tickets-141052902027. For a printed form, contact the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 100 W. 2nd St. For more information, call 563-263-8895.

Registration is due by April 3. Tickets will be $45 at the door.