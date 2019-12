While you are thinking of gift ideas, have you considered giving a gift of life to someone this holiday season?

Winter months can be one of the most challenging times of the year for the American Red Cross. As the times get busy with the holiday festivities, combined with difficult weather conditions, blood supply drops but the demand remains.

Join Local 4 on Dec. 18, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross on River Dr. Moline, IL