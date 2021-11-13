Give back to cancer survivors this holiday season

A nonprofit organization in Rock Island dedicated to serving thousands of ovarian cancer survivors invites the community to include them in their gift-giving plans this holiday season.
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative says, thanks to a generous donor, all gifts from now until Dec. 31 will be matched up to $25,000.
“Please help us double the gifts of the holiday season to raise $50,000 and get NormaLeah off to a strong start in 2022,” said Founder/CEO Jodie Kavensky.
Donations can be made here.
