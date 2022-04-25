The American Red Cross, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Suburban Propane have joined together to encourage a simple act with a powerful impact by giving blood or platelets for patients in need.

The Red Cross needs to maintain a readily-available blood supply for those who rely on transfusions for treatment, and since donated blood has a limited shelf life, supplies must be constantly replenished to ensure sufficient inventory. With no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for patients with sickle cell disease, car accident victims and parents experiencing difficult childbirths.

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is a blood donor, and he urges you to roll up a sleeve and take pride in the lifesaving impact you can make. “Here’s your chance to make a difference,” Rice said. “You never know who you might be helping. It could be a friend or family member who needs blood, and that’s why it’s so important.”

To help the cause, Suburban Propane has a special opportunity for donors who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through May 19. Those donors will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper, and those who come to give during that time will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

“We are honored to join our longtime partners at the American Red Cross and football legend Jerry Rice to raise awareness about the need for blood this spring,” Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane, said. “This effort is a wonderful addition to our SuburbanCares initiative, aimed at giving back to our local communities throughout the nation, and we are delighted to sponsor the camper giveaway in hopes of motivating even more people to donate blood and give the gift of life.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, click here, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. For more information, click here.