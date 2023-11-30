You can bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season as you help empty the shelters!

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring an Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event December 1-7. This effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find loving homes, as an average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

“Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation said. “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

Empty the Shelters (BISSELL Pet Foundation)

Take advantage of reduced adoption fees of $50 or less December 1-7 to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes at these area locations:

🎅 Humane Society Of Scott County, 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport

🎅 Muscatine Humane Society, 920 S. Houser St., Muscatine

For more information, click here.