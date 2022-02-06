Pope Creek Shows, known for hosting events throughout Illinois and Iowa, is bringing a large variety of gun and knife vendors to the QCCA Expo Center next weekend.

The Gun & Knife Show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

“Over 300 tables will be available for viewing from a large variety of vendors that include many unique items for both men and women at this buy-sell-trade event,” a news release says.

Admission is $6, and food and drink will be on site.

Visit the Pope Creek Shows Facebook page for updates.