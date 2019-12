Carson King partnered with the United Way of the Quad Cities to come out to the Friendly House in Davenport to read to kids. On the docket for books were two of his favorites, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Berenstain Bears.

King wants to give back to the community and is starting up his own foundation. He currently is trying to get a Non Profit status from the state of Iowa. The goal will be to raise money to help families pay off medical bills and student loans.