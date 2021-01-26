Giving the Quad Cities a voice in Des Moines, Springfield, and Washington D.C.

As Congress and the General Assemblies in Iowa and Illinois return to work, the Quad Cities Chamber is releasing its 2021 regional advocacy priorities.

The Chamber advocates for public policies, at the local, state and federal levels, to enhance our region’s economic competitiveness, increase investment, and benefit its members and the regional economy.

Jake Ford, the Chamber’s Director of Government Affairs, joined Local 4 News at 4 via Zoom to tell us more about the issues they have on their radar this year.