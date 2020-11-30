Giving Tuesday ‘crucial’ for nonprofits this year

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday which means the spotlight will be on giving to local nonprofits.

The global event was started in 2012 to support groups who help the community by donating money and time.

This year, organizations that rely on donations and fundraising events have struggled to stay afloat.

Jeffrey McGinn, the senior vp of strategic development for the United Way Quad Cities, said nonprofits can use the help this year, and encouraged the community to get involved.

“Every dollar matters. Giving Tuesday is the perfect outlet to make a contribution and not only that, if it’s not a financial contribution, you have an opportunity to give through volunteerism,” he said.

For more information about how you can support local nonprofits, visit https://www.unitedwayqc.org/.