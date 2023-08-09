A Gladstone, Ill. man is dead after a UTV accident in Henderson County.

According to a release from Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link, deputies were called Township Road 1325N in rural Gladstone. When they arrived, they learned that a door on a 2023 Polaris UTV driven by Kenneth Haley, 79, came open and Haley tried to close it. He then lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll from the roadway into a corn field. Haley had been totally ejected from the UTV by the time deputies arrived. A passenger, Kathy Foley, 55, of Gladstone, was wearing a seatbelt and was able to free herself. Haley was not wearing a seatbelt.

First responders performed lifesaving treatment to Haley until paramedics from the Burlington Fire Department arrived. He was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Foley was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Burlington and Gladstone Fire Departments, Biggsville Ambulance and Med Force paramedics.