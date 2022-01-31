The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reported a Gladstone, IL, man was arrested on multiple felony charges.

On Sunday, January 30 at 2:37 p.m., Hancock/Henderson 911 received a call about a burglary in progress at rural Biggsville residence. The caller reported their dog had scared the suspect off, and the suspect left walking across the corn field. Sheriff’s Deputies and the Oquawka Police Department responded to the area, where they found footprints in the snow. The Sheriff’s Auxiliary K9 was deployed for tracking while Sheriff Deputies and the Oquawka Police set up a perimeter. K9 Jake tracked the suspect and flushed him out of a wooded area to a Sheriff’s Deputy, where he was taken into custody. K9 Jake also located articles in the wooded area that were stolen during the burglary.

Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kurt W. Scott, 26, for attempted residential burglary, 2 counts of burglary, criminal trespass to vehicle, theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Scott is in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a court appearance for bond to be set.