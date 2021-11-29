Gladys Knight to perform Dec. 16 at Rhythm City Casino, Davenport

The rescheduled Q-C concert of the legendary Gladys Knight — known as “The Empress of Soul” — will be Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

This seven-time Grammy winner (a 77-year-old native of Atlanta, Ga.) has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.



Debuting in 1960, singing lead at only 16-years-old, Gladys Knight & The Pips went on to achieve many Top 20 hits, like “Every Beat of My Heart,” “Letter Full of Tears,” “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman,” setting the stage for an amazing run in the mid-1970s, with Top 10 gold-certified singles like “Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye),” “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination,” “Best Thing to Ever Happen to Me” and the #1 smash “Midnight Train to Georgia,” according to Knight’s bio.



All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past two decades: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001).



A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight has devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association — for which she is a national spokesperson, the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club. She has been honored by numerous organizations as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), B’Nai Brith, and is a recent recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Rhythm City concert (originally scheduled for July 10, 2020) are $55, $65, $80 and $125, plus taxes and additional fees (fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

