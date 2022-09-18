The wet weather on Saturday wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of more than 100 women who gathered at Camp Liberty in New Liberty, IA for the sixth annual Glamp. Shelly Wells Cain, Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (GSEIWI) describes the weekend as a way “to bring women together to have a great time but it’s also a fundraiser for girls to help send them to summer camp.”

Attendees spent the weekend like they were back at Girl Scout camp, staying in modern or rustic cabins. They could choose from a variety of activities, from crafts like flower arranging and making caramel apples to more active pursuits like archery and kayaking. It wasn’t all a throwback to “back in the day”, as some of the activity choices including a cider testing, massages and a mixology class. Yes, there were badges earned after the activities. Some came on Friday night to get a start on relaxing in the same cabins the Scouts use, while others showed up on Saturday morning in time for breakfast before the day’s events began.

A raffle and silent auction added to the total amount raised, which Wells Cain estimates to be around $25,000 from this year’s Glamp. Items in the auction included signed baseballs from Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez, a weekend vacation package in Spillville and several gift baskets.

Glampers enjoy a relaxing breakfast before the start of Saturday’s full day of events.

Shelly Wells Cain explains the importance of this annual event.

Saturday started with a color guard presenting the American flag.

Glampers earned badges for activities.

Archery was one of the options for Glampers to select.

Glampers prepare for the day’s activities.



The funds raised help impact many girls’ lives. “It’s a minimum of $300 to send a girl who comes up for a week. We’re really trying to help serve more underserved girls. They don’t have backpacks and sleeping bags and toiletries and all that, so we have to provide that,” said Wells Cain. “I’m really excited about this because we want every girl to have the opportunity to be outdoors and appreciate nature and just unwind outside.”

Glampers come from all over, not just the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. “We have people from all over because a lot of people invite their girlfriends, their daughters, their moms,” she said. “We just have a lot of different groups coming together, so it’s a way that they can bond together. Someone just told me the best part of the weekend was just getting to bond with her daughter.”

Glamp has raised over $150,000 over the past six years for local Girl Scouts and their programs. For more information on GSEIWI or next year’s Glamp, click here or visit their Facebook page here.