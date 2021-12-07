Gilda’s Club lights Blessing Tree

Gilda’s Club hosts the 23rd annual Lighting of the Blessing Tree event December 7.

The Blessing Tree is a tradition at Gilda’s Club where people can sponsor a light, bow, or ornament in memory of, in celebration of, or in gratitude for a special person in their life. All the proceeds from the Blessing Tree help Gilda’s Club in their mission to support local individuals and families coping with cancer free of charge.

The Blessing Tree will be illuminated at the former Clubhouse location on River Drive in Davenport on Tuesday, December 7 at 6:30p.m. The celebration and open house with cocoa and conversation begins at 6:00 p.m. so that guests can see the lighting of the tree at 6:30 p.m. on the Clubhouse screen at the Unity Point Health-Trinity, Moline.

To learn more about contributing to the Blessing Tree or to purchase a light, bow or ornament, click here, call (563) 326-7504 or email here. Those wishing to celebrate the life of someone special through the Blessing Tree can make their donation through January 3, 2022.

Free of charge, Gilda’s Club Quad Cities provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. As a Cancer Support Community affiliate, they are part of the largest employer of psychosocial oncology mental health professionals in the United States. Their global network brings the highest quality cancer support to the millions of people touched by cancer.