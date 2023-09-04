The Bettendorf Public Library is exploring the culture, heritage, and traditions of Ireland throughout September and October, a news release says.

The library’s biannual Global Gathering celebration features programs and activities related to alternating countries. Global Gathering Ireland is designed to enhance knowledge and understanding of the nation with the purpose of appreciating and respecting what our neighbors with Irish roots bring to the community.

Global Gathering Ireland – September events will be at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf:

9/7 – A Bagpipe Tour of the Emerald Isle – 7 p.m.

9/9 – Mystery Book Discussion – “The Searcher” by Tana French – 9:30 a.m.

9/12 – Get Lit discussion group – “Dubliners” by James Joyce – 6:30 p.m.

9/13 – Contemporary Books Discussion – “The Immortal Irishman” by Timothy Egan – 1 p.m. and “Small Things Like These” by Claire Keegan – 6:30 p.m.

9/13 – Global Gathering Ireland Film Series – 6 p.m.

9/15 – Brown Bag Lunch concert – Turas – noon.

9/18 – Global Gathering Ireland: “What the Women Wore” presentation – 6:30 p.m.

9/19 – Community Connections – “Southern Ireland, a Charming Expedition” – 1:30 p.m.

9/26 – Quad Cities World Affair Council Ireland lecture – 7 p.m.

9/27 – Global Gathering Ireland Film Series – 6 p.m.

A special presentation of the Champagne Academy of Dance will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.

In addition to events, Global Gathering Ireland will also feature displays of objects and art throughout the library, a take-home workshop, and new library items available for checkout.

Global Gathering Ireland is funded by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and supported by title sponsor Northwest Bank & Trust and presenting sponsor Iowa American Water Company.

For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4175.