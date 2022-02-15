The Rock Island Public Library invites you to go for the gold at the Library Olympics!

The first monthly “Family Fun Saturday” opens with games and activities of Olympic proportions on February 19, as families can enjoy a painting craft, oversized yard games, “Minute to Win It” contests, “Olympic” ring toss and ring guessing game. This event is free and open to children with a caregiver or parent, and teens 12-18.

The Library Olympics is Saturday, February 19, 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, located at 401 19th Street. No registration is required. For more information, click here or call or call (309) 732-READ.

Masks must be worn at all times when inside the library.