Go-kart racing season hits the finish line Saturday with Halloween spirit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A dirt race track in Viola is closing out the season with one last go-kart race.

The Viola Boys Speedway is hosting its final Fall Racing Spectacular with fun for the entire family.

Hot laps begin at 2 p.m., followed by races at 2:30 p.m.

Kids can enjoy a power wheel race with a chance to receive trophies. as well as trick-or-treating at participating trailers.

Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open with hot food for hungry stomachs.

Spectator and pit passes are $10, the driver fee is $40 and RFID tags are $50.

More information about the event is here.

May be an image of motorcycle and text that says 'VIOLA BOYZ BACKROAD SPEEDWAY 686 240TH STREET VIOLAIL FALL RACING SPECTACULAR SATURDAY OCTOBER 23, 2021 HOT LAPS 2 PM RACES 2:30PM *SPECTATOR/PIT PASSES $10 *DRIVER FEE $40 *RFD TAG$50 HANNAH'S SNACK POWER WHEEL SHACK WILL BE OPEN FORKIDS-TROPHIES -TROPHIES KIDS "TRICK OR TREAT" FOR KIDS PARTICIPATING TRAILERS CLASSES & PAYOUTS ROOKIE CAGE/ROOKIE FLAT/JR 1&R 2/R-BOX $60-$40-$20 BOX STOCK CLASS $150-$100-$50 375 CLONE CLASS $500-$250-$100 400 CLASS $100-$60-$40 RWYB CLASS $100-$60-$40 PREDATOR 375 CLASS $100-$60-$40 250 WING KART $40 EACH) 500 WING KART $850-$300-$150-$75-$50 WANNA BE CLASS SPONSOR? CALL/TEXT CHAD 309-737-8736 309-13'

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories