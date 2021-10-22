Go-kart racing season hits the finish line Saturday with Halloween spirit

A dirt race track in Viola is closing out the season with one last go-kart race.

The Viola Boys Speedway is hosting its final Fall Racing Spectacular with fun for the entire family.

Hot laps begin at 2 p.m., followed by races at 2:30 p.m.

Kids can enjoy a power wheel race with a chance to receive trophies. as well as trick-or-treating at participating trailers.

Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open with hot food for hungry stomachs.

Spectator and pit passes are $10, the driver fee is $40 and RFID tags are $50.

More information about the event is here.