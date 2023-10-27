Preventing heart disease among women got attention in the Quad Cities.

The American Heart Association‘s Go Red for Women event took place in Davenport as part of a national movement to prevent heart disease and stroke among women. The fundraiser included a silent auction, with proceeds helping to support research for heart health. Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray was a “heart throb” at the event.

The Quad Cities Go Red for Women co-chair said next year will be the 100th anniversary of the American Heart Association, and that event is expected to be big.