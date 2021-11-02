Go someplace magical without leaving the ground at QC airport’s new gallery exhibit

Elisa Boughner’s “Needful Things” will be part of the new exhibit at the Quad Cities International Airport art gallery, opening Wednesday.

You can be transported to some magical places at the Quad Cities International Airport without even getting on a plane.

From Nov. 3 until Jan. 3, 2022, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents oil paintings by Elisa Boughner of Glenview, Ill., collagraphs by Luca Cruzat of Carbondale, Ill., and ceramic sculpture by Lori Roderick of Rock Island.

Elisa Boughner was born in the United States, raised in Mexico and studied art in America and Europe. Her work reflects the influence of each of these cultures. She says, “Color holds an emotional bond for the viewer and the artist alike. My work is about emotion, and I believe color and composition can create an undeniable joyful emotion when looking at it.” Her still lifes are Expressionist in style, but incorporate the bright color palette characteristic of Mexican painting.

Luca Cruzat’s “Mariana of the Many Talents.”

Luca Cruzat is an artist and educator based in Southern Illinois. She received her MFA in Printmaking from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Her work comes from close, personal observation and engagement with the ordinary. Cruzat states “an unknown mother kept a daughter’s garments in a box. This found material inspired these prints. The result is a fragmented portraiture of a woman that is and becomes at the same time. The garment itself intends to transmute past into present. Reflecting on my own process of growing up, from time to time I come back to the box to generate another work, as an unfinished process.”

Lori Roderick has been creating terracotta vessels over the last 18 months and a reaction to and/or escape from the global pandemic.

Made from the simple and old techniques of pinching and coiling, the work reflects the many moods people have experienced over the course of this past year. Roderick explains that “Some express hopefulness, some darker feelings. Some of the pieces share whimsical abstract imagery that’s not quite flora or fauna that I mostly made up the moment I picked up a tool or brush in the studio.”

Lori Roderick’s sculpture, “Forget Me Not.”

Roderick has a B.A. in English and Art from Augustana College and a master’s in Ceramics and Sculpture from the University of Iowa. She works at Augie as associate vice president of development.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artist’s works can be seen and purchased online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html.

Art at the Airport in the QC International Airport gallery in Moline is easy to find. It is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery never closes, and you will pay just a dollar for parking.