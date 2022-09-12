You can learn more about 4-H at a special 4-H Kick-Off Event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.

4-H activities run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by time for you to explore the zoo with your family as you do complete a zoo scavenger hunt. At the event, you’ll hear from current 4-H members about the program, see demonstrations of 4-H projects and displays, explore hands-on activity stations, get free snacks and some cool 4-H swag, and learn fascinating facts about animals as Niabi Zoo educators will lead interactive programs for event participants on: “Where the Wild Things Are” & “Animal Superpowers.”

The 4-H activities are free with your prepaid zoo admission which is: $9 adults & youth 13 and older, $6.50 youth 3 – 13 (Zoo members can use their cards for free admission). You’ll pay your zoo admission upon registering for the event. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/4-HZooKickoff or call the office at (309) 756-9978.

Sign up for a 4-H Special Interest Club

4-H also has several special interest clubs youth can join to explore more about a specific topic. Current offerings include the following:

4-H Robotics Club | Sept. 29, 6 p.m. Rock Island Extension, Milan — Robots are everywhere in everyday life. Learn to design, build, and program robots in this exciting hands-on club. Join us for our first meeting of the new year. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/4-HRobotics.

— Robots are everywhere in everyday life. Learn to design, build, and program robots in this exciting hands-on club. Join us for our first meeting of the new year. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/4-HRobotics. 4-H Archery Club | Fridays in Bettendorf — Build your skills in target practice and learn safety in this weekly archer club. Meetings are every Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Devils Glen Park, Bettendorf. $20 material fee (covers 6 weeks of classes) Open to youth 8 to 18. Equipment is provided. Register at go.illinois.edu/4-HArcheryClub.

— Build your skills in target practice and learn safety in this weekly archer club. Meetings are every Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Devils Glen Park, Bettendorf. $20 material fee (covers 6 weeks of classes) Open to youth 8 to 18. Equipment is provided. Register at go.illinois.edu/4-HArcheryClub. 4-H Shotgun Club | Thursdays in Colona — Build your marksmanship skills and learn firearm safety. Meetings are every Thursday at 5 p.m. at Bi-State Sportsman Association Inc 571 Cleveland Rd., Colona. $50 material fee (covers 6 weeks of classes) For youth 10 to 18. Equipment is provided. Register at go.illinois.edu/4-HShotgunClub.

Build your marksmanship skills and learn firearm safety. Meetings are every Thursday at 5 p.m. at Bi-State Sportsman Association Inc 571 Cleveland Rd., Colona. $50 material fee (covers 6 weeks of classes) For youth 10 to 18. Equipment is provided. Register at go.illinois.edu/4-HShotgunClub. October “I Made That: Pumped for Pumpkins” Educational Cooking Kits — Sign up to get your DIY educational cooking kit that helps youth build skills in the kitchen. The October kit is designed to get you pumped for National Pumpkin Month. Learn all about pumpkins — how to select, store and carve them. Try one of the many recipes included in the kit such as pumpkin bread, pancakes, and pumpkin sandwiches. Find out fun facts in the October booklet, full of fun activities.

Each kit is $5 and includes the booklet, selection, storage, and carving tips, pumpkin recipes and explorations, select ingredients for your recipes, pumpkin activities, and sensory evaluation. Pay before pickup at 4-H offices in Milan, Galva, or Viola. Register by Sept. 27 at go.illinois.edu/IMadeThatOctober.

To learn more about 4-H clubs and programs in your county, fill out an interest form at go.illinois.edu/4-HNewMemberInterestor.