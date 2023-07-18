Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack will perform at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 28, 2023, as part of their expanded North American tour, supporting their eighth studio album Lighting Up The Sky (BMG).

The band will kick off their headlining fall tour, produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, on Sept. 3 in Baton Rouge, La. Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin in a fiery performance (courtesy of Godsmack.com).

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m., available on the Godsmack website HERE, as well as the Vibrant Arena box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and Ticketmaster.

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, Godsmack has cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans, according to a Tuesday tour release. To date, they’ve accomplished 11 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999). Additionally, they’ve enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001, the release said.

Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums — Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).

For more information, visit the band website HERE.