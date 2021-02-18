GoFundMe Page has been created to help baby who spent entire life in hospital

Local 4 News brought you the story of Aidan Moles earlier this week the miracle baby who spent his entire life as a patient at The University of Iowa Stead Family’s Children Hospital.

The now 2 1/2 year old was born seven weeks early.

His kidneys didn’t work, and he needed dialysis and oxygen.

Aidan recived a new kidney, back in November and was finally able to go home earlier this month.

Medical bills added up during that time.

A Gofundme page has been created to help Aron. Aidan’s mother with those expenses.