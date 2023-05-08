A GoFundMe has been established for a Clinton County 5-year-old in critical condition after a fire in a children’s playhouse last week.

Xavier Bailey Jr. remains hospitalized with third-degree burns over 90 percent of his body, his older sister Justice Bates, who set up the GoFundMe, told Local 4 News.

Xavier Bailey Jr. (photo contributed by Justice Bates)

“Currently he is in a med-induced coma and can’t talk and see right now. He is strong and can fight this. We just need everyone to pray God heals him so he can come home,” Bates wrote in the GoFundMe description.

Funds will go to care and medical funds, she said. “We appreciate all we can get right now,” Bates said.

To see the GoFundMe, visit here. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, $1,465 had been raised.

The playhouse was a structure on stilts, Bates told Local 4 News, “like a tree house but without the tree.”

EARLIER: A 5-year-old boy remained in critical condition Wednesday after a fire in a children’s playhouse in Charlotte, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

About 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department and Genesis Ambulance responded to the 200 block of First Street in Charlotte for a report of a children’s playhouse on fire, the release says.

While responding to the scene, emergency units were informed of a child burn victim at the scene, according to the release. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished a fire in the wooden play set in the back yard of the residence,

A 5-year-old boy was immediately located and provided treatment for his injuries. He then was transported to Genesis in DeWitt, then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by the Med-Force Air Ambulance, the release says.

The boy remains at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Med-Force Air Ambulance and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office. The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.