Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer last month, a news release says. The veteran and father of four is scheduled for radiation and chemotherapy.

“Nicholas and Shelly have a huge uphill battle to fight, and we are hopeful that if we can come together and support this family who has done so much to support our community, we can help them through the most painful and difficult experience of their lives,” reads a GoFundMe fundraiser created to help the Welgat family.

“All funds will go directly to Nicholas and Shelly’s bank account and will help offset uncovered and ongoing medical expenses, travel costs for treatments and appointments, and daily living expenses. Due to the nature of Nicholas’ treatments, it is anticipated that he will require extended time off from work,” the GoFundMe says. “We would like to ease their financial burden and allow Shelly to take time off from her job as well in order to support her husband and spend as much time with him and their four children as possible.”

Visit the GoFundMe here.