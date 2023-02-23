A GoFundMe has been established for the family of a man who was shot and killed in Sterling, Ill.

Sterling Police have identified 27-year-old Kyle R. Schultz, of Sterling, as the victim in a fatal shooting on Sunday. According to the GoFundMe, Schultz left behind a 4-year-old son, a 2-year-old daughter “and a large loving family.”

Kyle Schultz (contributed photo)

To see the GoFundMe, visit here.

“Unfortunately he did not have life insurance,” the GoFundMe says. “We are asking for help to give him a proper funeral with any remaining money to be put into an account for his children. Our family is still reeling from this tragedy and were not prepared for this financial burden. Any donation is greatly appreciated, and our family appreciates everyone who has reached out to us. Thank you from the Schultz/Thayer family.”

A celebration of his life will be 10 a.m. Friday at McDonald Funeral Home, Rock Falls, with a luncheon afterward at the Rock Falls American Legion.

The incident

Sterling Police made an arrest in a shooting at a private residence on Sunday. Justin L. Casey, 20 , of Sterling, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after Sterling Police were notified of a shooting that happened at a private residence in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Sterling at about 11:32 p.m. Sunday.

The weapon used was recovered at the scene. Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the public.