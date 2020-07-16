Gold at the end of the rainbow? What’s the fate of the colorful house in Moline?

A rainbow colored house in Moline is raising some eyebrows.

It’s attracting people to walk or drive by on 9th Avenue.



Some of them say they love it.

“I think this is absolutely fantastic this is a breathe of fresh air for the City of Moline.



“I would do something like this myself I absolutely love the house.”

While many feel the same way-, as they showed their support by stopping by and taking pictures

Moline City Leaders had a different take.



They sent the owner Taylor Berg- a notice last week that would give her until Tuesday to repaint it or risk a fine up to $750 a day until the job is done.

“I thought it was unfair. and I was devastated that all my hard work that I put on for for 4 plus weeks, may have to be taken down, and all redone. I mean it was a lot of time,” says Owner of the house Taylor Berg.

Berg says the house was old, and outdated, and that’s why she wanted to give it a face-lift with her kids.

“A lot of my neighbors had been updating their houses, and I didn’t have money citing so I decided paint would be a cheaper alternative,”says Berg.

Moline City Administrator, Marty Vangas says now the city is taking another look at the violation.

“As of noon today we’re in the process of rescinding that order. We determined that the order violation order was an error, and so we’re rescinding it, and we’ll be discussing it Tuesday night at the City Council meeting,” says Vangas.

Berg says she feels relived.

“I’m very happy looking forward to finish the last touches I need to get done,” says Berg.

Moline City leaders plan to meet on Tuesday night at city council to further discuss the house.