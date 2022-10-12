The Golden Rule, a 30-foot wooden-hull boat, will dock at the Oneida Landing on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Veterans for Peace, an organization in opposition of nuclear weapons.

People can come to see the boat.

A mayoral proclamation and brief ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Oneida Landing, 935 E. River Drive, Davenport. The public is welcome.

Depending on river levels and weather, visitors may be able to tour the boat, which will be docked there until early Monday.

In conjunction with the boat’s arrival, “The Story of the Golden Rule,” a 25-minute video, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Sunday during a reception at The Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Admission is free and the public welcome.

Members of Veterans for Peace oppose nuclear weapons.

Veterans for Peace is a group of veterans who oppose nuclear weapons and war. They are trying to spread this message to Americans, and ultimately, the world, said volunteer Rob Fiedler, of Davenport. “We want to call attention to the folly of nuclear war,” he said.

The VFP Golden Rule Project is a national project of Veterans for Peace. “We aim to advance Veterans For Peace opposition to nuclear weapons and war, and to do so in a dramatic fashion,” the website says.

The group has recovered and restored the original peace boat, the Golden Rule, which set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear testing in the atmosphere, and which inspired many peace makers and peace ships that followed. The boat was refurbished in what Fiedler calls “a true labor of love.”

The Golden Rule (photo by Gerry Condon)

According to the group’s website: “The restored Golden Rule is voyaging once more, to show that a nuclear peace is possible, and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.”

Here’s a look at the partial schedule of the Golden Rule:

Clinton: Arrive evening of Oct. 12. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Community Safety & Education Forum, Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd, Clinton. Depart morning of Oct. 14.

Davenport: Arrive evening of Oct. 14. At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15, mayoral welcome, Oneida Landing, 935 E. River Drive, Davenport, and boat tours (weather permitting) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. On Oct. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. video and reception in the Gottlieb Room at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose University campus, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Depart morning of Oct. 17.

Muscatine: Arrive evening of Oct. 17. At 7 p.m. Oct. 18, presentation, Musser Public Library, 408 E. 2nd St., Muscatine. Depart morning of Oct. 19.

Burlington: Arrive evening of Oct. 19. Depart morning of Oct. 21.

For the entire schedule, visit here.

For more information, visit here.