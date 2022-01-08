Golf course can help make your next event ‘tee-rrific’

A golf course in Muscatine wants to help you host your next winter event.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is taking reservations for people to utilize its Clubhouse for family get-togethers, office gatherings, birthday parties and other special events during the winter months.

Providing an intimate venue that comfortably holds up to 50 people, the golf course says its Clubhouse is “ideal for off-site business meetings and the no-fuss family party.”

Room rentals are being offered at $25 per hour to make event hosting easier and more convenient.

“Celebrate birthdays or other family events without the stress and hassle of hosting the event in your home, and take advantage of the post-event cleaning and bar services,” a news release says.

For more information, and to make a reservation, contact the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop at 563-263-4735.

