The 2022 golf season begins Thursday at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

Tee times start at noon with daily tee times available starting at 9 a.m. Friday, a news release says. The decision on use of golf carts will be made on a daily basis, and dependent on course and weather conditions.

The driving range will be open starting Thursday. Golfers are asked to hit from the mats until it is determined that the grass is ready for players to hit from. Tokens can be purchased at the Pro Shop and previous season tokens may be used, the release says.

Season passes are now on sale with payment plans available during the months of March, April and May. Passes that are purchased prior to April 1 will also receive an incentive card good for two range tokens, two guest green fees, two 18-hole cart rentals, one 15-minute golf lesson, 15 minutes on the TruGolf Simulator, and 10 percent off any golf retail merchandise purchase over $50 (some restrictions apply). Incentive cards are not available with the payment plan.

Pass holders for the 2022 season can take advantage of the “refer a friend” special. Current pass holders will receive a $50 gift card to the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course when they refer a new pass holder for the 2022 season who did not have a 2021 season pass. All junior pass referrals are eligible for a $25 golf course gift card.

A complete list of 2022 fees can be found here. For more information, to schedule a golf lesson, or to schedule a tee time, call 563-263-4735.