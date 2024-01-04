Who goes golfing in the winter?

Shannon Dinwiddie of Rock Island and her husband Chuck, for two. They expect about 40 people altogether to take part in a fundraiser – Chili Dipper Classic – at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island on Saturday, Jan. 6th, to benefit Christian Care Center in Rock Island.

The tournament play will begin at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. The Dinwiddies chair two other tournaments a year — one for the Gray Matters Collective and one for the American Heart Association working closely with Todd Winter, assistant director for Rock Island Parks and Recreation.

In 2023, they raised over $9,000 for those organizations, Shannon said in a Thursday email.

“Todd approached us a couple of months ago and asked if we would have any interest in helping put together a Winter Tournament. We thought it was a great idea as long as we could do it for charity,” she said. “I’ve been helping serve some lunches at Christian Care Center the past few months and love the work they do and felt they would be a great recipient.

“Apparently, the QC has thought this would be a great idea as well,” Shannon added. “For a first-time winter tournament, we currently have 37 committed golfers (expect a few more to sign up the day of) and are very excited. Who thought people would want to get out in the cold and play some modified 9 holes of golf in the Quad-City winter??”

Saukie is at 3101 38th St., Rock Island, and the golf benefit is $25 per person, plus a donation of socks, gloves, or hats. There will be chili, ham, beans and cornbread served following at Rock Island Moose Lodge, 4410 9th St.

Christian Care (based at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island) also will have a fundraising luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon ($35 each) at Bally’s Casino, Rock Island. For more information on Christian Care, click HERE.