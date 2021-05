Some big things happening at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.

A brand new putting green has been installed, just in time for an effort on the course to help people who have suffered from burn trauma.

Mark Carlson of Blaze Restoration joined Local 4 News at 4 to tell us about a golf outing to raise money for the St. Florian Burn Foundation and the Miracle Burn Camp.

To learn more about the St. Florian Burn Foundation, visit this website.