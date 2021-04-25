Golf scramble will raise money for Project Outrun Iowa, which helps kids with cancer

Project Outrun Iowa will host golf scramble and after party to raise funds for children in the Quad City region who are battling pediatric cancer.

Project Outrun aims to empower children by designing custom Nike shoes to help them outrun cancer. It costs about $100 for each child to design their own pair. The event will raise funds to serve more children.

Project Outrun Iowa is based in the Quad Cities and is the first official chapter of the non-profit organization. The Iowa chapter was established just one year ago and has already designed custom shoes for 45 kids, a news release says.

“The golf outing and after party will help spread awareness in the Quad City community about Project Outrun and assist in raising the funds necessary to impact the lives of children in the community. Come out and enjoy the golf event, after party or both! This will be such a fun time and will benefit Project Outrun kids,” said Anthony Long, director of Project Outrun Iowa.

The scramble will be Saturday, May 22, at Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St , East Moline.

A shotgun start will be 1 p.m. for the four-person-team, best shot, scramble tournament. Entry is $300 per team ($75 per person). Teams should register by emailing information to projectoutruniowa@gmail.com.

After-party festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include live music by Brian Skow, games, prizes, and a cash bar and grill. The after party is free to the public and you do not need to participate in the golf event to attend. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Anthony Long, 563-579-4032 or projectoutruniowa@gmail.org

Visit projectoutrun.org to learn more about the organization.