Golf-simulator league starts in February

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will host a Golf Simulator League on its indoor golf simulator inside the clubhouse starting in February.

This two-person scramble league will offer golfers the ability to play a new match-up each week on different courses from all over the world, a news release says.

The entry fee is set at $10 per player with a weekly simulator fee of $10. The winner of the league will be determined through each player’s aggregate score throughout the six-week season. While all play must be scheduled in advance, matches can be played anytime during the week.

Competitors will also be able to enjoy the food and beverages from the snack bar while perusing the Pro Shop to gear up for the 2021 outdoor golf season. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn while playing on the simulator, sitting in the snack bar area, and checking out the Pro Shop.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course at 563-263-4735, or email the golf course at golfshop@muscatineiowa.gov. You also can visit the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course page on the City of Muscatine website or like and follow the Municipal Golf Course on Facebook.