Golf tournament raises money for youth sports

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The foggy weather didn’t stop golfers from spending their morning on the green.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course hosted the 2019 Chili Open.

The players enjoyed a round of golf and a bowl of chili afterwards.

The annual event gives golfers something to look forward to each year.

“Get the chili afterwards,” said David Crawley, Head Golf Professional. “Might be a cold day so gets them warmed up and camaraderie and getting out and seeing their friends.”

A portion of the money raised will be donated to the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Youth Sport Program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story