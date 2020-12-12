Golfers can extend season indoors

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will close for the season on Sunday, but golfers still have the chance to extend their playing season and receive golf lessons with the TruGolf ® Simulator inside the clubhouse throughout the winter season. Club fittings will also be available in the Pro Shop, a news release says.

All COVID-19 regulations and guidelines will be enforced.

Whether you are an avid golfer or new to the sport, the Municipal Golf Course staff PGA professional will help with your game.

Our winter lesson program fee for adults and junior golfers is $30 for one 30-minute lesson or $120 for five 30-minute lessons. Lessons and club fittings can be scheduled.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course Clubhouse winter hours will go into effect Tuesday, with the clubhouse open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. Sunday and Monday are by appointment only.

Masks must be worn in the clubhouse and simulator play must be scheduled in advance. Additional hours are available by appointment by calling the Pro Shop at 563-263-4735 or email golfshop@muscatineiowa.gov.