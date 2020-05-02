Golfers finally get to hit the links in Illinois, but with some new rules

Golf courses in Illinois opened with some new rules in place.

That didn’t stop golfers from hitting the links. Some of them got out early after being away from the game for weeks.

“I was like a little kid on the first day of school. I was kind of up late last night anticipating coming out here this morning,” says golfer Frank Holley.

Golf courses opened to plenty of excitement, but there are also plenty of new rules to know before you tee off.

“I’m pretty confident we have some good measures in place to keep everyone safe. Make sure its all organized within the guidelines that have been provided to us,” says Todd Winters, Assistant Director of Rock Island Parks & Rec.

That means smaller groups – no more than two people.

Also be prepared to do a lot more walking as cart use is being restricted.

One of the biggest changes comes on the green. Golfers now have to leave the flag in the cup when putting.

“The one with pulling the flag out of the hole, we started to do that at first, but then remembered that you’re not supposed to touch it,” says golfer Paul Fischer. “But everything was great as far as we were concerned.”

After a long wait, they’re just happy they get their game back.

“We’re probably two months late starting to play this year,” Fischer adds. “It really feels good to get out now. We’re going to play a lot from now on.”

And if you want to golf, you’ll have to call ahead to reserve a tee time. The cart restriction does not apply to people who have trouble walking.