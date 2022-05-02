Good Morning Bedlam will perform their tight, soaring three-part harmonies, and thumping kick-drum at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill Street in Bishop Hill, IL, on Saturday, May 7th. A potluck dinner will be served at 6PM and the show starts at 7 with a $15-25 donation suggested. Originally a trio, the group recently added trumpet and keyboard player Dawson Redenius.

Good Morning Bedlam’s shows are known for their contagious energy and captivating mesmerizing their audiences night after night. Every song is a unique twist on what is typically known as folk music. “We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound,” says Isaak Elker, frontman of GMB. When it comes to their lyrical storytelling, he says, “We’re desperate to connect to people through the common human experiences that we write about and the exuberance of our live show. People have a lot of choices of how they’ll kick back, so we intend to deliver a show where they can be free to share in whatever they need to–joy, grief, anger, gratefulness or bedlam!”

(goodmorningbedlam.com)

Good Morning Bedlam played a 200 plus show tour in 2019 before the COVID-19 shutdown, claiming the first-place title at the John Hartford Memorial Festival Band Competition, and were finalists at the NWSS Band Competition. They’ve played at festivals with artists such as Shakey Graves, Sam Bush, Jason Isabell, The Infamous Stringdusters, Trampled by Turtles and others. GMB has been featured on Bluegrass Today, Relix Magazine, Glide Magazine, Entertainment Tonight and Under the Radar Magazine.

For more information, click HeartlandConnections.com.