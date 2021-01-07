Good Neighbor Project registers 64 neighborhoods in first year

During the first year of the Davenport Good Neighbor Project, 64 neighborhoods have joined.

The Good Neighbor Project is a joint partnership between the City’s Community and Economic Development Department and the Davenport Police Department and is designed to help neighbors connect with each other and foster community engagement, a news release says

The Good Neighbor Project was launched in January 2020 by Sgt. Andrew Harris with the

Davenport Police Department and Nevada Lemke, community development analyst with the

Community and Economic Development Department, in response to community interest in

Neighborhood Watch programs.

Both Harris and Lemke realized there was a larger opportunity to engage neighborhoods outside of the traditional Neighborhood Watch programs. “Neighborhood Watch programs are often reactive and singularly focused on crime in neighborhoods, but we have seen that when neighborhoods organize themselves proactively through the Good Neighbor Project to get to know their neighbors and create meaningful relationships with them, they are then able to make a much bigger impact in their community,” Harris said.

The Good Neighbor Project enhances natural crime prevention, encourages community engagement, and empowers and stabilizes neighborhoods. Good Neighbor Project neighborhoods work with the City to address issues that may arise, such as speeding, infrastructure requests, and park development.

“Over the past year, the Good Neighbor Project has empowered the City’s neighborhoods to

become involved in their community in a meaningful way and help neighbors find solutions to

issues that they may see arise,” said Lemke.

Residents interested in joining the Good Neighbor Project or who want more information can visit davenportiowa.com/gnp.