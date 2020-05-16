Goodwill opens up, shoppers ready for bargains again

Thrift shopping in Scott County is an option once again.

Goodwill Stores are now open in the county with new safety guidelines.

That includes both shopping and donating.

Every customer has to take a cart or basket so the store can make sure no more than 41 customers are in at a time.

That’s 50 percent of normal capacity.

“It’s super exciting, I mean the community has been great with our donation opening earlier this week,” says Jessica Bump, Goodwill of the Heartland Retail Communication Assistant. “And we’re just excited to get the sales floor open and all of our customers through the doors now.”

All customers and employees must wear a mask.

Goodwill in Davenport is open 11-6, Monday-Saturday, and Sunday, 12-5.