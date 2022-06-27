Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, GOP candidate for governor, poses for a group photo Monday, June 27 at Elliott Aviation, Milan (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, stopped at Elliott Aviation in Milan on Monday as part of his bus tour covering all 102 Illinois counties in 14 days.

Bailey is seeking the GOP nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary, running against businessman Gary Rabine and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan. Bailey was endorsed this past weekend by former President Donald Trump, who spoke Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Bailey represents the 55th district in the Illinois State Senate and with his lifelong background in the farming industry, is the lead Republican on the Senate Agriculture Committee. As a State Senator, he refuses a legislative pension and makes tax relief for hardworking Illinoisans a top priority.

The Republican winner of the June 28 primary will face incumbent Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in November.