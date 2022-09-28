Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman will deliver the keynote address at the Scott County Republican Party’s 14th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner on Tuesday, October 11 at the Quad Cities Waterfront Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. Tickets are $70 per person, plus a convenience fee, if purchased by October 3. After October 3, the ticket price will be $75 per person, plus a convenience fee. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a silent auction and social time. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. This year’s dinner will feature Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks and other elected officials and candidates as honored guests.

(submitted photo)

“Eastern Iowa is ready to hear from Harriet Hageman during her first visit to Iowa. She is an inspiration as a fighter for the American people who does not give up,” said Scott County GOP Chairwoman Jeanita McNulty. “Iowans are eager to give an audience to Harriet’s message of pushing back against the Washington machine.”

The Ronald Reagan Dinner, first held in 2008, is the largest and most prestigious Republican gathering in eastern Iowa. Previous speakers have included Vice President Mike Pence, presidential candidates and other notable state and national elected leaders.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (563) 823-5854.