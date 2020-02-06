Got a Valentine or not, you can still get a heart-shaped pizza for FREE

It’s that time of the year again when love is going to be in the air (like it or not) and local businesses are coming up with ideas to make sure that their customers feel loved.

Market is already flooded with heart-shaped chocolates, balloons, cakes, biscuits and even tacos! So how do you feel about getting a heart-shaped pizza for “free”?

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors will be surprising people with “Random Acts of Pizza” starting today through Valentine’s day. The pizza joint will show up with “free” heart-shaped pizzas.

They are also encouraging people to become a part of their “Pizza it Forward” motto and brighten up someone’s day.

You can also order a heart-shaped pizza for your loved ones from the pizza joint.