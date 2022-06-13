Facing an urgent need for additional blood donors, ImpactLife asks all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments to give during the week of World Blood Donor Day (Tuesday, June 14).

ImpactLife is responding to a decrease in the rate of blood donation during the first weeks of summer that means our region’s blood supply is now approaching critical levels, according to a Monday release. To schedule, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the ImpactLife mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

“Patients fighting cancer need more blood and blood products than patients fighting any other terrible disease. A cancer diagnosis can make a person and their families feel scared and we want to be sure that safe access to blood isn’t adding to their concerns,” said Costas Constantinou, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Medical Oncology & Hematology Clinic. “By giving blood, you’re giving cancer patients and others a fighting chance and an amazing gift of hope and life.”

“Having an adequate supply of blood is essential to providing care to some of our sickest and most vulnerable patients,” said Kurt Andersen, Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System. “We need every person in our community who can give blood to do so and continue to do so again and again. Donating blood is safe and easy to do. As we add our voices to others asking people to donate, we hope that many available appointment slots will fill.”



Observed annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank volunteer donors for their lifesaving gifts of blood.

Those who support the blood center’s mission can help with outreach and engagement by sharing ImpactLife content on social media. Options include graphics for each blood type, the World Blood Donor Day image, and Snapchat filters in place at each of the ImpactLife Donor Centers. Supporters are also invited to share a photo of themselves giving blood, using #WorldBloodDonorDay + #WBDD22 and tagging @impactlifeblood.

If you donate blood by July 10, you can earn a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife donor rewards store.

The June 14 date commemorates the birth of Dr. Karl Landsteiner, born June 14, 1868 in Vienna, Austria. Landsteiner’s research identified the main blood groups: type A, type B, type AB and type O, as well as the Rh-factor in blood.

To thank those who schedule appointments at this critical time of year, ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors through July 10 with a voucher redeemable for the donor’s choice of a gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store (Gift card options include Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Subway, Starbucks, and Walmart).

Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.